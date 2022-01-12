The annual Natchez Historial Society membership meeting and lecture on U.S. Grant’s papers have been postponed due to the surge of the COVID variant Omicron.
President Maria Bowser said, “We were so looking forward to our annual meeting and election of new officers and learn about how President Grant’s papers landed on the campus of Mississippi State. Our speaker, Professor David Nolen, a renowned Grant historian and librarian of the Grant Library, has graciously agreed to postpone his lecture until April 26.”
Meanwhile, the NHS board voted to schedule the following NHS meetings: February 15 with The Hon. Valencia Hall on the importance and history of The Holy Family Catholic Church, the election of NHS officers, and the presentation of the annual NHS Preservation Award to a well-known citizen of Natchez; on March 22, a presentation by Ana E. Tucker, Curator of the Museum of Southern Jewish Experience based in New Orleans; and on April 26, again, Professor Nolen will explain how Grant’s Papers “came to Mississippi” as well as Ulysses S. Grant’s importance in American history.
All meetings are open to the public. Wearing masks will be strongly suggested according to the CDC guidelines. President Bowser commented, “We are mindful of the health and safety of our members and the general public in these very trying pandemic times. I wish to commend our board of directors for thoughtful deliberation of ways to conduct the NHS meetings yet at the same time be responsible hosts to those who attend them.” For more information about the Natchez Historical Society, visit: www.natchezhistoricalsociety.org.
