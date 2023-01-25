Honeycutt to speak at Vidalia Library Jan 25, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Concordia Parish Library will host an in-house program with Leo Honeycutt at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 26, at the Vidalia Library.Honeycutt will speak on the importance of remembering our past and about Louisiana’s former Governor, Edwin Edwards. Honeycutt is an author and an award-winning journalist who currently serves as the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications for Mississippi’s Department of Corrections.He has interviewed many public figures, ranging from President Ronald Reagan to Muhammed Ali. He also holds the Louisiana Literary Award for his bestselling biography of Louisiana’s Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Leo Honeycutt Software Programming Politics Vidalia Library Concordia Parish Library Journalist Public Figure Louisiana Literary Award Edwin Edwards Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY 'The Love A Prince Couldn’t Resist' 2 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank presents, “The Love a Prince Couldn’t Resist,” a vir… Read more'The Love A Prince Couldn’t Resist' CPA releases honor's list 3 hrs ago Concordia Parish Academy announces Superintendent, Principal and Honor Rolls for the second … Read moreCPA releases honor's list COA takes apps for coupons 3 hrs ago Concordia Council on Aging is accepting applications for USDA Farmers' Market Coupons until… Read moreCOA takes apps for coupons
