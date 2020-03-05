Concordia Parish Schools will register Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year on Friday April 17th.
Three locations will be open for registration Monterey High School, Harvest Baptist Church for the Ferriday residents, and Vidalia Lower Elementary.
Pre-K eligibility is based on family income. Registration does not guarantee your child’s placement in our Pre-K program, however; registering early does place them on the enrollment list for a seat if other criteria is met.
The following documentation should be provided at registration on April 17th: child’s birth certificate, child’s Social Security card, child’s current up-to-date immunization record, 2 proofs of residency and two proofs of household income for PreK only.
There are limited seats for PreK students at each site, so make sure you mark your calendars and bring all necessary documentation to registration.
Children registering for PreK must be 4 on or before September 30th. Families with an income at or below Federal Poverty level will be granted the first seats.
For Kindergarten children, they must be 5 on or before September 30th, and proof of income is not needed.
Schools are preparing for a fun filled year of learning for the next school year looking forward to seeing you at registration.
