     Concordia Parish Library is pleased to announce that it is participating in the ninth annual “Lawyers in Libraries” statewide program in partnership with the Louisiana State Bar Association, the State Library of Louisiana and the Louisiana Library Association.  This year, library patrons across the state have the opportunity to meet with attorneys for brief “Ask-a-Lawyer” consultations in person at participating libraries and over the phone.

