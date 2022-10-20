Concordia Parish Library is pleased to announce that it is participating in the ninth annual “Lawyers in Libraries” statewide program in partnership with the Louisiana State Bar Association, the State Library of Louisiana and the Louisiana Library Association. This year, library patrons across the state have the opportunity to meet with attorneys for brief “Ask-a-Lawyer” consultations in person at participating libraries and over the phone.
On Thursday, October 27, Sophia Brown will provide free individual consultations on legal issues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Vidalia Library. Walter McClatchy will then be providing free individual consultations from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the same venue. This event will be first come first served. Presentations from other attorneys on topical legal issues will also be broadcast daily throughout the week via the “LSBA Louisiana Lawyers in Libraries” Facebook page. These programs are free and open to the public.
Many people need legal assistance but cannot afford an attorney or don’t know where to start. The Lawyers in Libraries program allows participants to get basic information on their legal issue and be connected to further free and low-cost legal resources. Attorneys can answer questions on a wide range of civil legal topics such as: Bankruptcy, Collection Matters, Custody, Divorce, Evictions, FEMA/Disaster Benefits, Food Stamps, Foreclosures, Housing, Medicaid, Social Security, SSI/SSDI, Successions, Taxes and Wills and more. This program will not address criminal matters.
Public libraries are natural starting points for people in search of information and services. Library staff can provide direction to available resources, but not legal advice. The Lawyers in Libraries program is a great benefit to patrons needing legal help, especially in areas without a legal aid office. For more details or help finding an event in your area, call 318-757-3550 or visit www.LouisianaLawyersinLibraries.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.