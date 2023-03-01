Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank presents, “Charles Krauthammer, The Making of a Wise Man,” a virtual book review available all through March. Scholar Georgiann Potts will review Charles Krauthammer’s, The Point of It All: A Lifetime of Great Loves and Endeavor. Ms. Potts’ extensive research brings great insight and engaging content to our book reviews.
Charles Krauthammer was a man of open-mindedness. Someone who believed that one should say what they think and that to do otherwise was to betray oneself. Dr. Krauthammer suffered an accident that left him paralyzed while attending Harvard Medical School, but this only slowed him momentarily. He later became a gifted physician and a brilliant political commentator who earned the Pulitzer Prize for his columns.
This book review will be made available at the library’s webpage: www.concordialibrary.org by clicking the poster, or visiting the library’s Facebook page @concordialibrary and clicking “Join Event.” Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank invite you to enjoy this informative program about Dr. Krauthammer.
AARP Smart Driver Class Reminder Article
The “AARP” Smart Driver Course will be held Thursday, March 2 and Friday, Marc 3, at the Vidalia Library from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days. Rev. Travis Fulton will instruct the course.
This course will help refresh your driving skills and teach the latest road safety rules. Some insurance companies do offer discounts for taking the Smart Driver Course. Check with your local agent for details.
Again, Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank invite you to take advantage of this course. It promises to be an enjoyable learning experience.
March Tax Assistance Article
Concordia Parish Library will offer free tax assistance to the parish at your public libraries! Ms. Sondra Redmon of Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance and LaSalle Community Action will aid the public at the Vidalia Library on Tuesday, March 7 and at the Ferriday Library on Thursday, March 9. The time for both days will be from 9 a.m. until 1p.m.
You will have two options: you may either leave your information in an envelope that will be provided and they will call you when it is ready to be picked up, or you may choose to wait on a first-come first-serve basis. This procedure is requested by the team preparing your taxes.
These opportunities will be free of charge. Citizens are requested to bring the following documents for fast and efficient service: Proof of Identification, Social Security Cards, Wage and Income Statements (W2’s, 1099s, 1095 AB, etc.), and Tax ID. Also, to file electronically on a married-filing-joint return, both spouses must be present.
When citizens arrive at the Vidalia or Ferriday library, it is requested to sign the arrival chart and fill out the In-take form. Mark your calendars to come on the most convenient day to receive free tax assistance. The library looks forward to serving you!
iPhone Basics Class Article
Concordia Parish Library will host a class on the basic features of the iPhone on Saturday, March 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Stephen Collins, at the Ferriday branch. Mr. Collins will share tips and techniques on operating your iPhone, updating and installing apps, FaceTime, text messaging, using the library’s downloadable services, and other helpful features.
