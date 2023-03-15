Thoughtfulness Thinking: Mindfulness & Thoughtfulness Thinking: Positive Thinking by Vicki Bureau given in memory of Mrs. Sylvia Perilloux from Mrs. Sherry Kiser & Mrs. Tracie Gray.
But Have You Read the Book?: 52 Literary Gems That Inspired Our Favorite Films by Kristen Lopez given in memory of Mr. Willis Lee from Friends.
The Story of Football in 100 Photographs given in memory of Mr. Jack Bairnsfather from Friends.
Woods & Wisdom by Clint Peed given in memory of Mr. Richard L. “Richie” Barrett from Employees & Directors of Delta Bank and Employees & Directors of Central Louisiana Capital Corporation.
Making A House A Home: Designing Your Interiors from the Floor Up by Susanna Salk given in memory of Mrs. Leah P. Watson from Employees & Directors of Delta Bank and Employees & Directors of Central Louisiana Capital Corporation.
The Collected Cottage by Kathryn Greeley given in memory of Mrs. Mary Sue Hanna from Ms. Jarrett Reeves.
The Deliciously Cheesy Cookbook: Over 100 Cheesy Comfort Foods for Every Craving given in memory of Mrs. Viva Gene Tumminello from Ms. Jarrett Reeves.
Honorariums:
The Art of Beautiful Tables: A Treasury of Inspiration and Ideas for Anyone who loves gracious entertaining given in honor of Mrs. Dee Dee Copper from Mr. & Mrs. Joe Bairnsfather.
Fresh Air Affairs: Entertaining with Style in the Great Outdoors by Lela Rose given in honor of Mrs. Nancy McLemore from Mrs. Mary Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.