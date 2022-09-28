Library offers ACT prep class Sep 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Concordia Parish Library will offer an ACT Test Prep class at the Vidalia Library from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Stephen Collins will offer tips and tricks for scoring higher on the ACT. There will be an ACT Math and Science practice test and also strategies for maximizing your time. Collins is certified in both the state of Louisiana and Mississippi in Mathematics, Business Education, Computer Science and Computer Literacy. He is ACT certified in Math and Science.Space is limited, so registration is a must. Call 31-336-5043 to reserve a spot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prep Stephen Collins Class Mathematics School Education Computer Science Strategy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library presents virtual book review 1 hr ago Who is Vladimir Putin Article Read more Library offers ACT prep class 1 hr ago Concordia Parish Library will offer an ACT Test Prep class at the Vidalia Library from 9:30 … Read more Church celebrates pastor 1 hr ago Kingdom Living Ministries invites all to a Pastor's Appreciation as they celebrate Pastor Ch… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOuachita hosts OCS for historic Thursday night matchupContested race expected in Senate District 33West Monroe rallies in fourth quarter to beat ScotlandvilleRevenge is sweet for Carroll seniors in Sterlington victoryMARTIN: Will Week 5 offer up more upsets?St. Frederick hands Delhi Charter its first loss of the seasonWest Ouachita remains undefeated after victory over GrantCollinston man allegedly threatens to kill self, girlfriend, store employeesBiomedical facility in Monroe to cost $34 millionTourism bureau snubs children’s museum Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe returns to form in 24-7 victory over Sterlington (1)Monroe woman arrested for carrying gun in Church’s Chicken (1)
