At this time with the latest information, Concordia Parish Library is open regular hours.
Ferriday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vidalia: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Clayton: 12 to 5 p.m.
The library offers and is providing materials to check out, all downloadable services, computer services, and house to house deliveries. Steps are being taken to sanitize counters, materials, keyboards, etc.
The library is following the President’s suggestion as of no more than 10 people in the building at once.
The library’s programming is not cancelled but postponed to a later time. This includes the Walt Disney and His Empire with Georgiann Potts and the concert Andy Meadows, the Crooner at the Arcade Theater.
The Excel class planned for Saturday, March 28th at the Ferriday Library is still scheduled for 9:30 limiting to only 10 citizens. Tables and chairs will be placed apart. If you would like home delivery of books, please call Bookmobile at 318-201-0901.
Since school has closed, the library encourages guardians to allow children to get books to read. You may call bookmobile for service or call your branch library who will be doing curbside delivery to your vehicle. No fines will be accrued.
Check the library’s Facebook page for Story Times and a staff member will be talking about and reading children’s books. Information is changing quickly and the library is conscious of keeping our public safe. Also the library is serving the best that we can under the circumstances.
Please call the library to check for changes: Ferriday 757-3550, Vidalia 336-5043 and Clayton 757-6460.
