At the Concordia Parish Library, we are receiving and processing books daily. These titles include books by renowned authors such as Ace Atkins, whose new Robert B. Parker novel, “Bye, Bye Baby,” has Spencer working security and investigating for a rising political star.
A promising debut title by Dianna Rostad, “You Belong Here Now,” tells the story of three young children who are boarded across the U.S. on the Orphan Train from New York City to Montana during the 1920s in the hope of finding a better home. This book is sure to tug at one’s heartstrings.
Bernard Cornwell, the author of the long-running Sharpe’s series, has released another engaging addition to Sharpe’s novels, “Sharpe’s Assassin.” After the dust settles on the Battle of Waterloo, the Duke of Wellington seeks a favor from Sharpe, and it’s going to require all of his cunning as he is sent to Paris in search of a spy.
We also have an excellent selection of large-print books, like this new novel by New York Times bestselling author, Colleen Hoover. Hoover writes about repairing past mistakes in her new drama, “Reminders of Him.” Kenna Rowan, after serving five years in prison, returns to the city where the tragic mistake took place in hopes of reuniting with her four-year-old daughter but finds that bridges burnt are often hardest rebuilt.
Please, come see what new and exciting titles the library has in store for you!
