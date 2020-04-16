Concordia Parish Library remains closed to the public until May 4th due to Governor’s Orders.
There are services available and the phone is answered Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are many downloadable services available that can be found on the library’s webpage: Concordialibrary.org
Your barcode on your library card is necessary to enter the downloadable products. If you do not have a library card, just call the library and a card can be made over the phone and you will get your barcode at that time. Dial any of these numbers:757-3550; 336-5043; and 757-6460
The library has placed paperbacks on the porch of all 3 libraries for citizens to pick up. Library staff can select books and books on cd’s to be placed at the front door areas for time requested. Just call the library and the staff will prepare them.
There are many helpful resources for students to be viewed from the Webpage and the library’s Facebook page. Wi-Fi continues to be available 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in all three parking lots. If you have special requests or questions, dial any of the phone numbers listed above or email: administrator@concordialibrary.org
The library staff is happy to assist patrons.
