Beginning on May 1, the Concordia Parish Library will be presenting a virtual book review by scholar Georgiann Potts on, Betty White: Here We Go Again by Betty White. This program will be co-sponsored by Delta Bank.
Betty White is one of television’s most cherished icons of the 20th and 21st centuries. She was an actress and comedian who spent eight decades in show business. White starred in many successful series: The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Golden Girls, and Hot in Cleveland. She also narrated the Tournament of Roses Parade for 20 and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for 10 years. When we think of a rose or roses, we think of Betty White
Georgiann Potts, a retired professor of ULM, presents Betty White’s early career as a volunteer for the American Woman’s Voluntary Services and on the radio as, “Girl Friday,” on the Hollywood on Television, to her later work as a television and movie star. The program and book are both a, by the heart, take on White’s life. It promises to be an engaging and entertaining behind-the-scenes look at this incredible lady’s story.
This book review will be made available at the library’s webpage: www.concordialibrary.org by clicking the poster, or visiting the library’s Facebook page @concordialibrary and clicking “Join Event.” Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank invite you to enjoy this virtual event during May.
