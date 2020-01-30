Concordia Parish Library will present “For the Love of Broadway” with Melissa Minyard on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Concordia Bank, Vidalia at 7 p.m.
Melissa Minyard and her husband Brian have been performing for audiences around the country and internationally for more than 20 years. With careers that include Broadway, Off-Broadway, film and television, this family of entertainers is sure to bring audiences a wonderful evening of entertainment.
Melissa Minyard has captured hearts with her amazing voice and intimate connection with her audiences. Having starred opposite Tony Award winners Sutton Foster, Terrance Mann, Shuler Hensley and more, Melissa’s breathtakingly beautiful voice and compelling storytelling brings the music of Broadway to life for audiences around the country. Some highlights include concert performances to sell out audiences with America’s Got Talent favorite and David Foster protégé, Fernando Varela; NY and West End star from Phantom of The Opera, Grant Norman, and a multitude of others. You’ll hear Melissa perform your favorite songs from South Pacific, Les Miserables, Annie Get Your Gun, Phantom and much more.
Brian Minyard began his career as an Engineer at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Brian found performing to be his true passion. His career includes the original cast recordings for the New York’s award-winning Johnny Guitar and The Prince and the Pauper. His starring roles have included favorites such as Guys and Dolls, Man of LaMancha, Kiss me Kate, The Sound of Music, Oklahoma, Carousel and many more. He will also be performing at the concert “Bring Him Home” from Les Miserable that is a favorite of many.
Alan Bailey has played piano for countless productions and performances over the years. A native of the Chicago area, he started out with a classical piano education, before being attracted to modern music, jazz, rock and pop. He has spent years performing in bands, writing songs, performing on cruise ships and backing Broadway veterans.
This project is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, and as administered by the Arts Council of Central Louisiana. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Arts Works and made possible because of a “Block Booking” through The Louisiana Partnership for the Arts.
