All during the month of April, the Concordia Parish Library will be presenting a virtual book review by scholar Georgiann Potts on, The Queen by Matthew Dennison. Mrs. Potts is a retired professor of English at the University of Louisiana in Monroe. This program will be co-sponsored by Delta Bank.
For millions of people, both in Britain and across the world, Elizabeth II is the embodiment of monarchy. Her long life spans nearly a century of national and global history, from a time before the Great Depression to the era of Covid-19. Her reign embraces all but seven years of Britain's postwar history; she has been served by fifteen UK prime ministers from Churchill to Johnson and witnessed the administrations of fourteen US presidents from Truman to Biden. The vast majority of Britons cannot remember a world without Elizabeth II as head of state and the Commonwealth.
Mrs. Potts’ program will take the viewer on a journey through the twists and turns of Elizabeth II’s life and reign; uncovering some lesser-known facts about her early life, and showing some of the struggles of juggling the affairs of home and state. This is not a tabloid piece, but a genuine look into the life of one of Britain’s most well-known and beloved figures.
This book review will be made available at the library’s webpage: www.concordialibrary.org by clicking the poster, or visiting the library’s Facebook page @concordialibrary and clicking “Join Event.” Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank invite you to enjoy this deep look into the royal life of Elizabeth II.
