Concordia Parish Library hosted 12 instructors from different parish schools for training on how to use the databases and e-services that is available online for students and faculty.
The importance of having a library card was emphasized because the barcode is how the database and e-service companies recognize Concordia Parish users. Eight databases were presented and each one of them has different facets. HomeworkLA is an online tutoring corporation that covers 60 subjects from kindergarten to college level. Live tutors connect with the student to help them work through their assignments.
Learning Express provides tutorials for taking the GED and ACT.
Tumblebooks is for K through 6th grade to improve reading skills and the extras to make it fun.
Teen Book Cloud is for 6th through 12th grades with over 1,000 titles for older students with lots of reading aids.
Tumblebook Math is animated books that teach basic math skills such as addition, word problems, graphs, etc.
Science Flix is for all grades with information and simple experiments to teach the science concept. The Louisiana Library Connection is for junior high and high school students to assist with research, and it even provides the LA Driving Test.
The library purchases four main e-services, all downloadable with a library barcode. Cloud Library provides thousands of books and audios; Flipster presents 24 different titles of current magazines for the general public; Freegal is downloadable music of over 15 million songs, and Hoopla is audiobooks and streaming movies and TV shows.
All of these are available for the adults and children of the parish. Library cards are now easy to obtain by online registration at the Library’s Webpage: www.concordialibrary.org The public library is always offering services to help our students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.