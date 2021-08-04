Since August 1, Concordia Parish Library has been offering a Virtual Book Review presented by Scholar Georgiann Potts, “Atchafalaya Houseboat.”
Potts is a retired professor of English from the University of Louisiana in Monroe and writes frequently for the Ouachita Citizen newspaper. This program is co-sponsored by Delta Bank.
"Those Who Dare to Live Off the Grid" in Louisiana's Atchafalaya Basin are hardy folks who find ingenious ways to survive in this swampy Louisiana wilderness. Author Gwen Roland experienced this lifestyle firsthand for 10 years and her memoir, Atchafalaya Houseboat, takes readers along for this adventure of a lifetime! Her second book and first novel, Postmark Bayou Chene, is a terrific mystery set in the Basin - the perfect fictional tale to follow her memoir!"
These two books will be presented by Mrs. Potts who will give an interesting look at how people chose to live in the Louisiana swamp.
This event is available by visiting the library's webpage: www.concordialibrary.org and clicking on the poster or visiting the library's Facebook page and clicking "Join Event".
