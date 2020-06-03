A great virtual summer at Concordia Parish Library is underway!
When growing up, Donna Washington traveled all over the world with her parents and it was her father that inspired her storytelling. At their dinner table he would spin the wildest yarns imaginable.
Later Washington earned a degree in theatrical performance. Since then she has become a successful author publishing several books with Children’s Press, an award-winning recording artist for children’s audio books and has traveled throughout our nation performing at numerous storytelling festivals.
Special co-sponsor Concordia Bank and Trust Co. will continue to provide young readers a virtual performance each Thursday. On Thursday, June 4th the library will host storyteller Donna Washington from Colorado.
Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 4th to see and hear storyteller Donna Washington brought to you by Concordia Bank. Remember to connect to the library’s webpage, concordialibrary.org and/or the library’s Facebook page.
Young readers will click the Library’s webpage and/or the Library’s Facebook page to see familiar faces and new artists.
