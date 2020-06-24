The 2020 Lake St. John Flotilla and Blessing of the Fleet The 27th annual Lake St. John Flotilla sails Saturday July 4 at 2 pm from the north side of the lake.
The parade led by Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick and followed by 2020 Grand Marshal, Steve Kaiser, is open to anything that floats and can maintain parade speed. Prizes will be awarded to decorated boats, but boats do not have to be decorated to receive blessing.
Father John Pardue, Father Scott Thomas, and Father Mark Shofffner will bless the boats from the Steckler Pier.
There is no theme. Prizes will be awarded in patriotic and non-patriotic categories.
Boats are encouraged to sail completely around the lake--therefore cash prizes will be awarded by boats that pass by piers, A, B, C and D.
All participants with decorated boats must register at Spokane Resort from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday July 4. Entry fee is $10, and participants will receive an event number.
95 Country Radio Group will broadcast the event.
Public Viewing will be at Spokane Resort.
Fireworks at dusk from Newt Willis's Pier on backside of the lake.
Donations for fireworks may be made at Spokane Resort. Flotilla 2020 T shirts, tanks and posters designed by Aimee Guido are available at Spokane Marina.
For more information, contact Susan Harris at 318-403 8133 or susanhenry25@hot.mail.
Chairpersons for 2020 Lake St. John Flotilla are Susan Harris and Kari Blaney.
