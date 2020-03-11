Marty Haggard, the son of country music legend Merle Haggard, will perform his tribute show at the Arcade Theatre in Ferriday on April 4 beginning at 6 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the Delta Music Museum Gift Shop beginning March 18. Tickets are general admission only and cost $30 each.
Marty Haggard, Merle's oldest son, pays tribute to his father with a show filled with music and memories. The concert is titled, “A Tribute to Merle Haggard, My Dad.”
Like his father, Marty Haggard has a golden voice and a true dedication to his music and career. Marty signed his own record contract and one of his first releases, “Trains Make Me Lonesome,” garnered him a nomination as best new male country artist. In 2010 he recorded a tribute album that consisted of 15 of Merle's classics.
Doors open at 5 p.m. on April 4.
Tickets can be purchased online at martyhaggard.com and by phone at 1-800-838-3006. Local tickets are available beginning March 18 at the Delta Music Museum, 218 Louisiana Ave 318-757-4297.
For more information on Marty Haggard and the tribute tour you can go online at martyhaggard.com.
