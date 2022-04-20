Concordia Parish Library will present Masters of Soul at the Vidalia Conference & Convention Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. The performance will feature many of the greatest hits from the legendary Motown era. Local partners are the City of Vidalia, Concordia Bank & Trust, Co., and Clarion Suites. This event is complimentary with safety and security.
In the early `60s, some of the most iconic names in music were discovered in the Motor City, better known as Motown. Masters of Soul is a celebration of these artists, their music, and their style. The show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed tributes to both male and female groups of the era. Masters of Soul’s dynamic vocalists are backed by a band of seasoned musicians who have been performing together for decades.
The audience will take the ultimate stroll down memory lane as they relive, or discover for the first time, the incredible harmonies and smooth moves made famous by many of the greatest recording acts of all time: The Temptations, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, The Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Jackson Five, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Stevie Wonder, The Commodores and many more! This high-energy show is perfect for audiences of all ages.
Mark your calendars for this walk down history lane with great music of the Motown greats on Thursday, April 28th at 7:00 p.m. at the Vidalia Conference & Convention Center. This project is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, and as administered by the Arts Council of Central Louisiana. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Works. This program was made possible because of a “Block Booking” through The Louisiana Partnership for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.