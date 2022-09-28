Coming Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Vidalia Conference & Convention Center; Concordia Parish Library is excited to present Andy Meadows and his 10-Piece Band!
Born in Flint Michigan and raised in the Texas Hill Country, Andy Meadows has been around music and the stage his entire life. His family owned and operated a country radio station in Texas, his father led the music in church and often invited a young Andy up to sing solos, his mother taught high school drama, and Andy began writing songs at age 16 and formed his first band a few years later. After getting a full scholarship to Texas Tech to study opera and later transferring to South Plains College to focus on commercial music, Andy went to work in radio.
Andy Meadows will perform a one-hour and fifteen-minute concert of Country/Western/Jazz music and can compete with the likes of Harry Connick Jr., Michael Buble and Frank Sinatra. With his three-piece suits and his impromptu interactions with the crowd, Andy Meadows is a throwback to a time when musicians truly were entertainers.
This project is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, and as administered by the Arts Council of Central Louisiana. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Works. This program was made possible because of a “Block Booking” through The Louisiana Partnership for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.