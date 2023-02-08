Ministers fellowship slated Feb 8, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shot of a group of people holding hands and praying together Cecilie_Arcurs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bethel Church will host a Ministers Fellowship at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Guest speak will be Pastor Roelie Etsebeth of South Africa. Local ministers and their spouses are invited to attend. Lunch will be provided. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Ministers fellowship slated 5 hrs ago Bethel Church will host a Ministers Fellowship at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Guest speak wil… Read moreMinisters fellowship slated 'Let's Fall in Love' concert slated Feb. 16 5 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust Co. WILL present “Let’s Fall in Love… Read more'Let's Fall in Love' concert slated Feb. 16 Photographer to hold PAWS fundraiser 5 hrs ago Natchez photographer Anne McDaniel has always loved pets. So when the opportunity to help Co… Read morePhotographer to hold PAWS fundraiser
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.