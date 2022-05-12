On July 30, 1945, a Japanese submarine hit the USS Indianapolis with two deadly torpedoes. The explosions from the direct hit split the ship, causing it to sink below the shark-infested waters between Guam and Leyte.
The glorious USS Indianapolis, who just completed a top-secret, high-speed delivery of Little Boy, World War II’s first nuclear weapon, was completely engulfed in the ocean’s depths within 12 minutes.
Of the 1,195 crewmen onboard, only 316 survived. Nearly 300 of USS Indianapolis’ crew went down with her. As she disappeared beneath the waves, 890 of the ship's crew floated in the Pacific Ocean, their location and fate unknown to the US Navy.
Numbered in the 890 crewman who lost their lives, was Seaman 1st Class Samuel Gile Greene from Monterey.
More than 50 people met April 23 at Green Cemetery to honor the life of Greene in a quiet, somber ceremony.
The event started with the Jena Honor Guard performing the military ceremony. Sgt Willie Tradewell was the Commander. Riflemen were Sgt Larry Masters, Sgt. Jack Jackson, Sgt. John Grimm, Sgt. Eddie Parker, and Major Sherman Clagg. Sgt. J.W. Thomas played Taps, and Major Clagg presented the flag to Shellie Burley and Leola Peyton. Bro Clyde Grammon led the memorial service and ended the ceremony by singing “Amazing Grace”with the crowd.
The Hero
Greene was the second child of 12 children. His siblings were: Vera, Aleen Pecanty (Kelley), Pete (Eugenia Ferrell), Ferbia Pugh Russell (Tim, Olny), Glenn (Peggy Price), Mary Grace Burley (Verlyn), Curtis (Valda Lipsey), Inis Smith (Richard), Bebit Sturgeon(Chuck), Bobbie Pecanty (Norman), and Judy.
Greene was also known as Buddy Greene, and this generation of his nephews and nieces, who never knew him, refer to him as Uncle Junior. Greene attended the Monterey Christian Church and was baptized there on September 1, 1939 at the age of 16.
His name is listed in the church records as Junior Greene. He graduated from Monterey High School in 1941at 18. Like most of his friends, Greene loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed the outdoors.
Hearing the call to serve his country, Greene joined the US Navy on July 21, 1943 at 20. He was stationed onboard the USS Indianapolis in WWII as Seaman 1st Class.
He was 22 when he died.
USS Indianapolis’ secret mission
Indianapolis received orders to undertake a top-secret mission of the utmost significance to national security: to proceed to Tinian island carrying the enriched uranium and other parts required for the assembly of the atomic bomb codenamed “Little Boy,” which would be dropped on Hiroshima a few weeks later.
Indianapolis departed San Francisco on July 16, 1945, within hours of the Trinity test. She set a speed record of 74+1⁄2 hours from San Francisco to Pearl Harbor, an average speed of 29 kn (54 km/h; 33 mph).
Arriving at Pearl Harbor on July 19, she raced on unaccompanied, delivering the atomic bomb components to Tinian on July 26.
Indianapolis was then sent to Guam, where a number of the crew who had completed their tours of duty were relieved by other sailors. Leaving Guam on 28 July, she began sailing toward Leyte, where her crew was to receive training before continuing on to Okinawa.
July 30, 1945
Shortly after midnight July 30, Indianapolis was struck on her starboard side by two Type 95 torpedoes, one in the bow and one amidship, from a Japanese submarine. The commander of the submarine initially thought he had spotted the New Mexico-class battleship Idaho. The explosions caused massive damage.
Indianapolis took on a heavy list (the ship had had a great deal of armament and gun-firing directors added as the war went on, and was therefore top-heavy) and settled by the bow. Twelve minutes later, she rolled completely over, then her stern rose into the air and she sank.
Some 300 of the 1,195 crewmen aboard went down with the ship. With few lifeboats and many without life jackets, the remainder of the crew was set adrift.
Rescue
Navy command did not know of the ship's sinking until survivors were spotted in the open ocean three and a half days later.
At 10:25 on August 2, a PV-1 Ventura and a PBY 2 spotted the men adrift while on a routine patrol flight. They immediately dropped a life raft and radio transmitter. All air and surface units capable of rescue operations were dispatched to the scene at once.
First to arrive was an amphibious PBY-5A Catalina patrol plane flown by Lieutenant Commander (USN) Robert Adrian Marks. Marks and his flight crew spotted the survivors and dropped life rafts; one raft was destroyed by the drop while others were too far away for the exhausted crew.
Against standing orders not to land in open ocean, Marks took a vote of his crew and decided to land the aircraft in twelve-foot (3.7 m) swells. He was able to maneuver his craft to pick up 56 survivors.
Space in the plane was limited, Marks had men lashed to the wing with parachute cord. His actions rendered the aircraft unflyable.
After nightfall, the destroyer escort USS Cecil J. Doyle, the first of seven rescue ships, used its searchlight as a beacon and instilled hope in those still in the water. Cecil J. Doyle and six other ships picked up the remaining survivors. After the rescue, Marks' plane was sunk by Cecil J. Doyle as it could not be recovered.
Many of the survivors were injured, and all suffered from lack of food and water (leading to dehydration, but some found rations, such as Spam and crackers, among the debris of the Indianapolis), exposure to the elements and shark attacks. Some killed themselves or other survivors were found in various states of delirium. Only 316 of the nearly 900 men set adrift after the sinking survived.
Hundreds of sharks were drawn to the wreck by the noise of the explosions and the scent of blood in the water. After picking off the dead and wounded, they began attacking survivors. The number of deaths attributed to sharks ranges from a few dozen to 150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.