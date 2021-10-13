Visit Natchez is pleased to announce the return of the Natchez Balloon Festival Oct. 15-17, 2021.
Since 1986, the Natchez Balloon Festival has filled historic downtown Natchez with hot-air balloons, local live music and dozens of art and food vendors.
All scheduled balloon flights are weather permitting.
Friday, October 15- Festival gates open at 4 p.m.
The Natchez Balloon Festival kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning with the “Morning Balloon Flight.” Guests can explore the grounds, enjoy food and drinks, peruse the vendors and participate in carnival activities. Prepare to be enchanted during the “Balloon Glow” at 6:45 p.m. Guests will not want to miss live musical performances by YZ Ealy at 7:30 p.m. and the Fabulous Thunderbirds at 9 p.m. There will also be a fireworks show weather permitting.
Saturday, October 16- Festival gates open at 11 a.m.
Balloons will take to the skies Saturday morning with another 7:30 a.m. “Morning Balloon Flight.” Guests can stop by the Ed Godfrey Sports tent to watch their favorite football teams on HD TVs, wander down Broadway Street to explore the arts and crafts fair, check out the food and drink vendors, enjoy kid-friendly rides and games and much more. Live music begins at 2:30 p.m. with performances by the Matt Willis Trio, Jamell Richardson, J & The Causeways, Tank and the Bangas and the night’s closing performance by Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. Saturday will also include the “Afternoon Balloon Flight” at 4 p.m. and the evening “Balloon Glow” at 6:45 p.m.
Sunday, October 17
The festival will come to a close on Sunday after a 7:30 a.m. “Morning Balloon Flight” and the 4 p.m. “Afternoon Balloon Flight,” lifting off from the Natchez Bluff.
