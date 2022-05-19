Concordia PAWS received the following memorials:

 Brother and Marie Freeman in memory of Mike Cater, Donna Maroon, Jakob Porter.

Bernadette Young in memory of Ronnie Carpenter.

Patricia and Randall Broughton in memory of Ronnie Carpenter.

Lollie Hammett in memory of Larry Clayton.

Rufus and Madelyn Carlock in memory of Ronald Carpenter, Sr.

Mrs. Patsy Eames and Mr. and Mrs. David Eames in memory of James L. “Larry” Clayton, David Gray, Susan Marie Berard, Noah R. “Bob” Archer,  Rachel O’Bryant Rushing, James Phillip Eames, Sr.

Andy and Donna Roberts in memory of Patricia Curry Bagwell, “Liza” Roberts on behalf of Dr. Justin Gregg and Staff

Judith M. Griffin in memory of Bobby Marks.

Kaaren Clifton in memory of Robert Archer and William Archer.

