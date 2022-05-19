PAWS lists memorials May 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Concordia PAWS received the following memorials: Brother and Marie Freeman in memory of Mike Cater, Donna Maroon, Jakob Porter.Bernadette Young in memory of Ronnie Carpenter. Patricia and Randall Broughton in memory of Ronnie Carpenter.Lollie Hammett in memory of Larry Clayton. Rufus and Madelyn Carlock in memory of Ronald Carpenter, Sr.Mrs. Patsy Eames and Mr. and Mrs. David Eames in memory of James L. “Larry” Clayton, David Gray, Susan Marie Berard, Noah R. “Bob” Archer, Rachel O’Bryant Rushing, James Phillip Eames, Sr.Andy and Donna Roberts in memory of Patricia Curry Bagwell, “Liza” Roberts on behalf of Dr. Justin Gregg and StaffJudith M. Griffin in memory of Bobby Marks.Kaaren Clifton in memory of Robert Archer and William Archer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memory Roberts Patricia Curry Bagwell Donna Maroon Ronnie Carpenter Memorial Justin Gregg Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY VCG 1 hr ago TEVAH CARDNEAUX, left, a member of the Adams County Master Gardeners, met with the Vidalia G… Read more Ferriday Masonic Awards 1 hr ago FERRIDAY MASONIC Lodge #390 recognized Delta Charter students, center from left, Clay Robers… Read more DC welders 1 hr ago DELTA CHARTER students Curtis Bullitts, second from left, and Jestin Garrison, second from r… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe wins first baseball state championship since 1999Claiborne Christian makes the wait worth it with 7th state championship victoryOuachita Christian gets revenge against St. Frederick in heavily anticipated semifinalOCS baseball rallies but falls short in Division IV title gameHawsey's thrilling walk-off homer sends West Monroe to championshipSterlington racks up District 2-3A honorsOCS' football camp hits 25-year milestoneWest Monroe's Hawsey named District 2-5A MVPDryg leads academic teamLocal activist sued for stalking, threatening girlfriend Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRebels make return trip to Sulphur with Sam Houston sweep (1)West Monroe wins thriller against Barbe (1)West Monroe baseball wins thriller against Comeaux in extra innings (1)Hawsey's thrilling walk-off homer sends West Monroe to championship (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.