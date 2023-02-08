Natchez photographer Anne McDaniel has always loved pets. So when the opportunity to help Concordia PAWS presented itself, she jumped on it.
"This year has been especially hard for charities. So I decided to host a competition to find the Concordia Parish - Adams County Ulti-Mutt Cutie to help out PAWS while remaining safe and socially distant." McDaniel said.
Photos will be taken in February and the bracket-style competition is unleashed on March 1 with 16 pooches competing for exciting prizes from local pet-friendly stores and there will be an ulti-mutt price. Each week's winner advances with the goal to be voted the Ulti-Mutt Cutie of Concordia Parish-Adams County.
McDaniel will photograph 16 pooches for a $99 donation to PAWS. The $99 donation includes a 5x7 metal print of the pup and a goodie bag of treats.
"It's funny, our pets are such important members of our families yet most of us don't think to have a professional photo taken of them. The Pooch Playoffs gives everyone a fun way to get a portrait of their pet made, by a professional who knows how to photograph pets, while also supporting PAWS," said McDaniel.
Contact Anne McDaniel for your best friend (pup) photo opportunities this February. Please call (601) 442-1269 or log on to www.AnneMcDanielPhotography.com to book your session.
