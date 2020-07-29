Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank will partner for a virtual presentation all day on Thursday, July 30, with scholar Georgiann Potts.
This program will explore the lives of country music legends Johnny Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash. Both were accomplished musicians, songwriters, and performers, but both were haunted by family tragedies and missed opportunities. Cash’s addictions became public knowledge, with fans seeing for themselves the extraordinary decline and the equally extraordinary recovery of this man through the decades.
Most know June Carter Cash as the unwavering wife who “stood by her man” through it all. What most do not know is the personal trials endured by this woman through her own doing.
No two stars have shined brighter on the American music scene than did Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. Though they struggled with addiction, their love and their faith carried them through. Theirs is an inspiring story of redemption.
Johnny Cash grew up in Arkansas, picking cotton and listening to the radio. After a tour in Germany with the USAF, Johnny married, became a father, and recorded his first song. Within a year, his career was on fire.
June Carter grew up in the Carter Family, a family synonymous with Appalachian folk music. Her youth was spent performing and perfecting her own unique style.
Compliments of Delta Bank, patrons may enjoy the virtual presentation all day on Thursday, July 30th. Just click the library’s webpage.
