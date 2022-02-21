Preschool open enrollment for Concordia Parish schools are scheduled for March 1 through March 31.
Concordia Head Start hopefuls may register on-line at www.lasallacaa.net. For EA Davis Daycare interested parties may register by calling ahead to pick up an application by calling (318) 758-1574.
To register, you must have a completed application, birth certificate as proof the child will be four years old by Sept. 30, up-to-date shot records, two proofs of residence, social security card, proof of income, two most recent check stubs and SNAP / food stamp benefits.
Students must be three years old on or before Sept. 30, 2022 to enter the three-year-old Head Start program. Students must be four years old on or before Sept. 30, 2022 to enter the four-year-old Head Start or Pre-K public schools program.
Call Julia Walker at (318) 336-4747 ext. 3807 with questions or concerns or contact your local Head Start.
Additionally, Concordia Parish Academy of Math, Science and Technology is taking applications for the 2022-23 school year.
Applications may be picked up at the Concordia Parish School Board or CPA. Parents may also access the forms from CPSB website: cpsbla.us.
Deadline for submitting an application is Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.
Applications may be turned in at the Concordia Parish School Board Office or mailed to P.O. Box 950, Vidalia, La. 71373.
If you have any questions, contact Berry Marsalis at the School Board office at (318) 336-4226 ext. 3501.
