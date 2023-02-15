PARADE PARTICIPANTS throw beads to the crowd at a previous Vidalia Mardi Gras. This year’s parade will roll through the streets on Feb. 18 beginning at 3 p.m. Also, food vendors and music will treat the crowd at the riverfront. (Sentinel file photo by Joe Curtis)
Growing up in New Orleans, Casandra Lynch and her mother, Ellen Anderson, loved the Mardi Gras season. Lynch was amazed at the variety of floats offered during the parades and marveled at the sights and sounds. The 80 plus parades gave the young Lynch plenty of entertainment.
When Lynch and her mother moved to Vidalia, there was a noticeable void in their lives due to the lack of Mardi Gras parades.
“We were from New Orleans and my mom wanted to know why we didn’t have Mardi Gras up here,” Lynch remembered. “I said we can do a Mardi Gras parade and that is what started it. You do what mamma tells you to do.”
Upon a request from her mother, Lynch organized Vidalia’s Mardi Gras parade in 2011, and it has been going strong ever since.
Vidalia will once again celebrate Mardi Gras with a parade on Feb. 18 starting at 3 p.m. with the lineup starting at 2 p.m.
This year the parade will feature a new route and at the end offer parade goers food vendors and musical entertainment on Vidalia’s riverfront. The parade will begin at Vidalia High School, go down Carter Street and past Vidalia Upper Elementary.
“We want to try to have more unity in our community,” Lynch said. “That is what we are aiming for. In order to have anything done anywhere you have to have everybody on the same accord. Unity is a must to watch our city grow.”
American Idol contestant Bryce McGlothin will serve as this year’s grand marshal, Lynch said.
Additionally, the parade does not require an entry fee and “everybody is welcome as long as they keep it decent and respective,” she said.
In the past, Vidalia’s Mardi Gras features floats, antique cars, ATVs, Vidalia’s marching band and horses. Lynch said that will still be featured but hopes to see the parade grow.
Krewe of Panola, Krewe of Heart and Soul and Krewe of Infinity participate. Krewe of Ice Queens from Natchez is a newcomer to this year’s parade.
“I want it to get it bigger and better each year,” she said.
Through the years, town officials have always showed support for the parade.
“With the help of Mayor Copeland, the chief of police and Tron McCoy, they were very supportive,” Lynch said. “Even now with Mayor Buz Craft and Chief Joey (Merrill), they have been 100 percent supportive. They never hesitate. The city officials are very supportive.”
With town officials behind her and a promise to her mother, Vidalia’s annual Mardi Gras parade promises to be another success.
“It was my mom’s vision and that’s the most important thing,” Lynch said.
