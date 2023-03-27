Publish Easter service for free Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Concordia Sentinel would like to know if your church or organization is planning a special Easter service.The announcement will run at no charge in story form. Please include time, date, place and a short description of the service. E-mail announcements to joecurtis@franklinsun.com or call the Sentinel office at (318) 757-3646. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Christianity Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Publish Easter service for free Updated 45 min ago The Concordia Sentinel would like to know if your church or organization is planning a speci… Read morePublish Easter service for free Library hosts ACT class Mar 23, 2023 Improve your ACT scores at Concordia Parish Library! Stephen Collins will instruct students … Read moreLibrary hosts ACT class Macedonia to host fellowship Mar 23, 2023 A ministers fellowship will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Macedonia B. C., 33 M… Read moreMacedonia to host fellowship
