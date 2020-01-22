Ross Ellis Lipsey, who goes by the recording name of Ross Ellis, was relaxing with his family in Monterey last week when a bit of business interrupted family time for a few hours.
Ellis signed with Sony Music Nashville on Friday.
"I got a call from Sony and they flew me up. We signed the papers and then I went back home," said Ellis. "I told the president of Sony that flying on a private plane is pretty neat.”
Ellls said he had received a number of offers, but Sony was the first to make the jump and seem excited about having him on board.
"When I moved to Nashville five years ago, I was broke, had written maybe five songs and didn’t know a soul on music row,” Ellis said. “Now with an army of personal and professional support behind me and most importantly, God, I’m ready for what comes next on this crazy journey. And yes, that includes new music very, very soon.”
Ellis was actually in Monterey filming scenes that will be used in his video coming out on his latest release -- "Buy and Buy."
Since its release last fall, “Buy and Buy” has continued to receive a strong response from listeners as well reaching over two million in consumption to date and averaging almost 2000 in weekly sales.
"I've got a lot of momentum and everybody is all in," Ellis said. "Signing with Sony gives me a lot more firepower. I will be doing a radio tour that will have me visiting 157 radio stations."
Ellis began playing at at age in a band he formed with his cousin and some high school friends called “Wayside.” The band gained a strong following throughout Ellis’ high school and college years, playing venues across Louisiana and Mississippi.
After graduating from the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Ellis turned down multiple job offers to instead move to Nashville. After a month of living out of hotels, Ellis met a couple singer/songwriters who were looking for a third roommate. He worked various part time jobs during the day while songwriting in the evenings and weekends as well as playing writer’s rounds every chance he could.
Ellis has released a number of tracks independently since moving to Nashville.
The Boot has called the Louisiana-native an “Artist to Watch” after “penning tracks for some of country music’s biggest acts.”
While always writing and recording, Ellis has toured alongside Chris Janson, Brett Young, Chase Rice, Raelynn, and Eli Young Band. He is a BMI-represented writer, signed to Big Deal Music for publishing, and booked through WME.
