Musician Bobby Rush will sign his book -- a biography -- "I Ain't Studyin' Ya, My American Blues Story,” October 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Delta Music Museum gift shop.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the "Friends of the Delta Music Museum Foundation," a 501c3 organization. 

 Rush (born Emmett Ellis Jr. in Homer, on November 10, 1933 is an American blues musician, composer, and singer. His style incorporates elements of bluesrap, and funk.

Rush has won twelve Blues Music Awards and in 2017, at the age of 83, he won his first Grammy Award for the album Porcupine Meat. He is inducted into the Blues Hall of FameMississippi Musicians Hall of Fame, and Rhythm & Blues Music Hall of Fame

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.