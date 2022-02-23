Sadie Lea Sanders, a Monterey School fifth grader, has been named Concordia Parish’s Elementary Student Of the Year (SOY).
The artistic and hardworking 10 year old credits her family for much of her success.
“Living in a community that my family has always lived and worked in has taught me how important family is,” Sanders wrote in her SOY application. “I was blessed enough to have my mom stay home with me until I was four years old. She taught me to always be honest, respectful and to always treat others the way I would want to be treated. These life lessons have stayed with me as I have grown, and I do my best everyday to show kindness and love to others.”
Church is also a major part in Sanders’ life. She recently participated in Samaritan’s Purse mission where her church filled 91 boxes to send to children around the world.
“It is very humbling to see and makes me realize how blessed I am,” Sanders said.
Because of her love of animals, Sanders wants to become a veterinarian after finishing school.
“As I have gotten older, my love for animals has only grown and this is still my plan today,” she said, who has a horse named Sophie. “I have a lot of compassion for animals and want to be a vet, so I can help animals when they are hurt or feel bad.”
Sanders is excited about what the future holds.
“As a fifth grader, I worked hard every day at school and activities at home and church to be the best that I can do,” she said. “I hope to always be able to live in Monterey with my family and have my own vet practice in our community one day. I can’t wait to continue to grow and learn and see what God has in store for me.”
