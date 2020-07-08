Graduation ceremonies are slated at four parish high schools next week, according to Superintendent Whest Shirley.
Seating is limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Shirley said each graduation is a ticketed event and no one can enter without a mask or ticket.
He said seniors at each school have been assigned a specific number of tickets for guests.
The graduation schedule is as follows:
July 13, Monterey High, Vidalia Conference and Convention Center, 7 p.m.
July 14, Concordia Parish Academy, Vidalia High Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium, 7 p.m.
July 16, Ferriday High, Melz Field, 7 p.m.
July 17, Vidalia High, Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium, 7 p.m.
