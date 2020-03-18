Concordia Parish School Superintendent Whest Shirley addressed a number of issues regarding school operations due to the COVID-19 virus:
Will at-home learning be offered to students?
Concordia Parish Schools is offering resources for at-home learning in two different formats: online and print. Concordia Parish School district will not require online distance learning since we cannot ensure that all students will have equal access to learning. We understand that many of our students do not have regular access to technology or the Internet.
For those without Internet access, take home packets will be at each school site. Packets will be distributed on Wednesday, March 18 from 10 am – 12 noon. These resources are optional and not required. However, we encourage families to take advantage of these resources.
For those that have access to the Internet, we will provide online resources on our website at cpsbla.us and also on school websites. These resources are meant to provide optional opportunities for student learning while students are absent from school. We encourage our students and families to utilize these resources. Please know this will not take the place of regular classroom instruction. It’s meant to supplement student learning at home.
Will the district offer meals to students while schools are closed?
For Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17: Grab-and-go meals will be provided at all schools from 9 am to 11 am. Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be distributed at one time.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18: We will be distributing grab-and-go meals for students at Vidalia Jr High, Ferriday Jr High and Monterey High School from 9 am – 11 am, Monday through Friday. We will provide breakfast, lunch and a snack that will be distributed all at one time. We will provide lunches for any child 18 years old or younger, regardless if they live in Concordia Parish or attend any of our schools. Please note that the week of March 23-27 is our scheduled Spring Break and no meals will be provided during that week.
Will the school year or school days be extended to make up this missed time?
The Governor's proclamation suspended the required seat time minutes for students. If the Louisiana Department of Education requires us to extend the school year for any reason, that information will be shared with families.
Will CPSB employees still be paid while the district is closed?
Yes, all Concordia Parish Schools employees (regular salaried) will still be paid their regular salary for the time the district is closed. Payday will still be on the 4th Friday of each month.
Will the closure impact Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies?
All Concordia Parish Schools students will be out of school until at least April 13. Our graduations begin in May. At this time, the Governor’s proclamation made on March 12 does not impact graduations. However, if circumstances change, families will be notified.
Will schools and buildings be cleaned over the break?
Yes, all schools and administration buildings in Concordia Parish Schools will be cleaned and disinfected over the break.
Will there be any spring sports?
According to LHSAA, there will be no spring sports until school is back in session. All spring practice is shut down until further notice.
Upcoming Events
Any planned school events, such as field trips, are cancelled. The Honor’s banquet scheduled for April 8 has been postponed until further notice. As more information is made available to us at the district, we will post updates on our website, www.cpsbla.us, and on our Facebook page.
We want to thank everyone for their understanding and ongoing commitment to prioritize the safety of our students, staff, and school communities. In the meantime, we encourage you to continue to follow CDC guidelines to prevent any further spread of this virus.
Whest Shirley
Superintendent
Concordia Parish Schools
