Editor’s Note: Second-graders at Vidalia Elementary School wrote letters to CoVid-19 as a writing project. Letters were randomly selected for printing in the newspaper but all the students' letters are included below:
Mrs. Coleman’s Class
Dear CoVid-19, My name is Aubree. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. I need you to go away, because you made Laylah sick and now Laylah cannot go to school. My family can’t go anywhere, because of you. My friends and I can’t visit each other. At school, we have to stay in one room all day because of you.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Drennon, and I have a lot to say to you. You have to go away, because you are a great pain! You are deadly, and if someone dies because of you their loved ones won’t get to ever see them again.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Emmorie. I have a lot of things I need to tell you like you keep our friends apart from us. We have to stay 6 feet apart. I hate you! You are the worst. We wish you could just go away. You are keeping me and my family from going on vacations. You are making people sick. You make it where we can’t go to the stores and get food. You are the worst virus! You make me so mad. Why can’t you go away? I hope you are gone by 2021. People want you to leave the state, because we hate you.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Isabella, and I have a lot of things to say to you. My family can’t go see the acrobats because of you. I can’t have recess because of you. I have to wear a face mask because of you. You make be feel mad! I wish you went away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Madelyn. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. My family can’t go anywhere because of you. This makes me feel mad a lot. I wish you would go away. I just can’t go anywhere because of you.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Liam. I have a lot of things to tell you. I have to wear a mask because of you. I have to stay away from friends because of you. My friends can’t play with me because of you. My friend got sick because of you. I wish you would not make anyone sick.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Waylon. I need to tell you some things. I hate you. I don’t like you. You need to leave us alone.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Tayde. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. I do not like you. I hate that I have to stay 6 feet apart. I can only play outside for 10 minutes. My family can’t go to the store without a mask because of you. I can’t stand you. My friends and I can’t play together at school. We have to wear masks at school because of you and this makes me feel mad. My President got sick because of you. You just make me feel so mad, and I wish you would go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Hunter. I don’t like you. I have to wear a mask. I can’t play outside at school. Go away!
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Audrie. I have a lot of things to tell you. My family can’t see me because of you. I can’t play outside at recess anymore because of you. I have to stay inside a lot because of you. At school we have to stay 6 feet apart because of you. You make me feel sad. I wish you would go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Stella. My family can’t go on vacation because of you. I can’t see some of my family because of you. I have to stay inside my house because of you. My friends and I don’t like you. At school we have to wash our hands very good because of you. This all makes me feel sad. My Nana got sick because of you. I wish you would go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Olivia, and I have a lot to tell you. My family can’t go on vacation because of you. I can’t visit my friend’s house because of you. I have to wear a mask because of you. My friends and I can’t have fun. At school, we have to stay 6 feet apart because of you. This makes me mad. My grandma got sick because of you. You make me feel sad. I wish you would go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Parker. I have a lot of things to tell you. I can’t go to Dollywood because of you. I hate to stay inside my house, and I can’t explore the world because of you.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Peyton. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. My family can’t go to Dollywood because of you. I can’t go see my friends. I have to wear a mask because of you. This make me feel sad. I wish you would have never come.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Tanner. I have a lot to say to you. I have got to wear a mask. I got to stay 6 feet apart. I cannot play because of you. You are a nasty germ. You are deadly and mean, and that is why nobody likes you.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Jentry. I do not like you. You make people sick. You make us stay 6 feet apart. You make us wear a mask. We have to stay in our classroom for breakfast and lunch. I really do not like you.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Trenton. You make me very upset. I don’t like you.
Ms. Bernard’s class
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Harley Clare. You have changed my life. We have to stay 6 feet apart. I can’t see my MeMe because of you. I can’t see my cousin. I miss my friends. I have to wear a mask. My teacher misses me. My school is doing online so we can be safe. I am in quarantine. May you please go away soon?
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Mathias. It’s been 8 months since you came. You changed my life. I can’t go to my friend’s house. They got sick and they died. When I had fun with my friends they made me happy, then the masks came. I didn’t know what a mask was before. My mom got me different masks. I am tired of wearing the masks, and I want to take them off. Every people are wearing masks, and if you go to the store, you have to wear a mask so you can go in or risk yourself. Go away, coronavirus.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Kai. I wish you were not here. You stopped me from seeing my friends. You made us stay at home. While we were home, I was watching tv and playing with my dog and reading the Bible and praying every night. You made us wear a mask, too. Many people have gotten sick because of you, CoVid-19.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Aries. I have some things to tell you. We have to stand six feet apart. We can’t play on the playground. We can’t go to the park. Some stores are closed. Some people are sick. We have to wear a mask. We can’t go to the carnival. We can’t go to the restaurants. We need you to go.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Phoenix. I cannot go to my friend’s house. We could not go to school for a long time. I cannot go to the trampoline park, and I cannot go swimming. I miss my friends and my family, too. All this is because of you.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Jace. I have something to tell you. You have made a lot of people sick. You made us stay 6 feet away from each other. We can’t play. We can’t touch. We can’t play with our friends. Some kids have to stay at home. Some kids are sick. We have to wear masks. Some kids cannot go to school. You need to go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Gerson. You changed my life with the coronavirus. My mom doesn’t take me to the park or stores anymore. She goes, but I stay at home every day. She goes somewhere, and I stay at home with my Daddy.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Zane. I am sad that I can’t go to the beach. I can’t see my friends and my PawPaw. I can’t see Jace. I can’t see my MawMaw. I can’t see my big sister. I am sad that I can’t see my dog. I am sad that my friend died. I can’t see my Dad. I am mad at CoVid-19. I am mad at CoVid, because you gave us a bad virus. Go away, CoVid-19!
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Ella. I am sad that I cannot see my best friend, Austyn’s sister and brothers. I also cannot go to the park. I cannot see my favorite puppies, Fodda or Honey. I want this crisis to be over!
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Jalynn. CoVid-19, you have changed my life. I can’t go to the parks anymore. I have to wear a mask in some stores. We are having to go to school like this. We don’t get to play on the playground the right way. I wish you would go away!
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Breanna. I am sad that you started the coronavirus. I cannot do anything with my family like I used to. I am sad, too. I am sad because I cannot see all my friends, and I cannot do anything with my friends. I am not happy. I am sad, and one more thing, this is horrible. I am not having a great time without my friends and family. I am super sad, and I hate the corona.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Mia. You have changed my mom’s and my dad’s lives. Schools are different now, too. At school they have to bring us our lunch and breakfast to our classroom. We cannot go to the playground. People get sick, and they get scared. Even other schools are changing. I don’t like this.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is D’khyrin. You have caused a lot of problems. So many people have gotten hurt and some are worried about getting sick. We can’t do nothing about you and that makes us mad. So dear CoVid-19, go away!
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Hanna. I can’t go play with my friend, Braley, my neighbor. I can’t play on the playground at school. I can’t go swimming. I can’t go to the beach. I can’t go to the park. You need to go away, CoVid.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Landon. It has been 8 months since you came and changed us. You are all around the world, and now we can’t even get on the playground at school. You are going around the stores and around the city. Why can’t you just go?
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is David. You are making a mess in our world. My family is my best friends and my big brother. I don’t like you CoVid-19.
Mrs. Godfrey’s Class
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Austyn. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. You have caused many problems. Here are some of the problems. I can’t hang out with my friends. I can’t play on the playground equipment. I hate wearing a mask. It makes it hard to breathe. Many people have gotten sick and some died. Not your friend, Austyn
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Braelyn. I have a lot of things to tell you. You have caused many problems like my mom’s friend got sick from your virus. Many people have died. I hate wearing a mask. I can’t even play on the playground equipment at school. Would you please go away? Not your friend, Braelyn
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Aniya. I have a lot to tell you. You have caused a lot of problems. We cannot play on the playground equipment because of you. I hate wearing a mask. It is hard to breathe, and it is itchy. Many people have died from your virus. I’m scared to touch or hug people. This is all your fault. Sincerely, Aniya
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Kelby. I need to tell you something. I hate wearing a mask. It is hard to breathe when I wear a mask, and it is itchy.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Kenzayla. You have caused many problems. I can’t hang out with my best friend. I hate wearing a mask. I’m scared to touch or hug people. This is crazy. Would you please go away? Not your friend, Kenzayla
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Holden. I have a lot to say because you have caused many problems. You made many people die. I can’t go to the trampoline park. I can’t go to the water park. Soooooooo, would you please just go away?
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Braxton. I need to tell you that I can’t hang out with my friends. I can’t play on the playground. It’s all because of you.
Not your friend, Braxton
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Dede. I have some things to tell you. You have caused us many problems. I hate wearing a mask. You have made many people die. I can’t go to the water park because of you.
Not your friend, Dede
Dear CoVid-19,
I have a lot of things I need to tell you. My name is Corban. You have caused many problems. You made many people die. I’m scared to touch or hug anybody. I hate wearing a mask because it makes it hard to breathe.
Sincerely, Corban
Dear CoVid-19,
Ny name is Finn. I have a lot of things to tell you about the problems you have been causing. You made my grandpas get sick with your virus. We can’t play around other people anymore on the playground. Many people have died from your virus. I hate wearing a mask because it is hard for me to breathe and it feels itchy.
Sincerely, Finn
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Connor, and I have a lot of things to tell you. When you came, I couldn’t hang out with my friends. Many people died from your virus. I’m scared to touch or hug my friends and teacher. I hate wearing the mask. We cannot play on the playground equipment. You have caused us many problems. Sincerely, Connor
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Bentley. You have caused many problems. Lots of people have died. Go away!
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Ronnie. I have things to tell you. I don’t like you. I cough a lot when you come around me. Can you leave?
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Genesis. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. You have caused me many problems. I can’t go shopping.
Mrs. Sanders’ class
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Kaleb. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. My family can’t leave home because of you. I can’t play. I have to stay in the house a lot because of you. My friends and I can’t play. At school, we have to clean our desks a lot because of you. All of this makes me feel bad. My grandma got sick because of you. You make me feel sad. I wish you would leave. Sincerely from, Kaleb
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Brooklynn. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. My family can’t see their friends because of you. My friends and I can’t see each other. I have to stay six feet apart from everyone. At school, we have to stay inside. Because of you, I feel horrible. My aunt got sick because of you. You make me feel sick. I wish you would leave!
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Brody. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. My family can’t go to the library because of you. I can’t run and play at school with my friends.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Ja’Kiya. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. My family can’t visit, because we can’t go out. I can’t go dancing because of you. My friends and I can’t swim. You need to leave us alone.
Dear CoVid-19, My name is Liam. I have a lot of things to say to you. You make me feel bad. I can’t play with my friends. I wish you would be good, not bad.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Eden. My class can’t go to the cafeteria because of you, Coronavirus. I can’t go play on the playground because of you. At school, we have to wear masks. My brother got sick because of you. You make me feel mad. You are weird. I wish you would go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Raddison. I have a lot of things I need to tell you. I can’t play with my friends, because of you. My friends and I can’t sit by each other at lunch, because of you. At school, we have to do things different. You make me so mad. My Nana got sick, because of you. You make me so, so sad. I wish you would just stop.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Danny. I have a lot of things to tell you. I can’t play outside, because of you. My family can’t go to parties, because of you. I have to wear my mask, because of you. I wish you would go.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Carter. I have something to say to you. I do not like you. You make people sick. You make people have to go to the hospital. I want you to leave us alone.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Keyundra. I have to tell you some things. My family can’t go anywhere anymore, because of you. I can’t play on the playground with my friends. I have to wear a mask, because of you. I wish you would go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Kintley. My family cannot go to stores without a mask because of you, CoVid-19. It is hard to breathe in a mask. I am mad at you. I am mad at CoVid-19.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Eisleigh. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. My family can’t go to restaurants, because of you. I can’t go to the playground at school. I have to stay 6 feet away from my friends, because of you. I don’t like you, CoVid-19.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Jonah. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. I hate you, and I want you to go away. Take a hike. Don’t come back. My MawMaw got sick, because of you. You make me feel miserable.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Caleb. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. My family can’t do what we like to do, because of you. My friends and I can’t play on the playground. We have to eat breakfast and lunch in our classroom. I wish you would just go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Emmett. I have to tell you something. You are not cool. You are mean. You are so not nice. You need to leave.
Mrs. Smith’s class
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Brantlie. I have a lot of things to tell you. My family can’t go out to eat, because of you. I can’t play with my friends, because of you. I need you to leave us alone.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Aiden. I have to tell you some things. I am sad that Isaac died. At school, we can’t play with our friends. I wish that you would go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Taylor. First, I am going to tell you that you, CoVid-19, need to go away. Some of my family is catching your virus. We cannot go out and have fun. Me and my whole family want to see each other, and we can’t because of you. I wish you were not here anymore.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Dynasty. I have a lot of things to tell you. My family can’t go to the library to get books. I have to wear a mask because of you, and I don’t like to wear a mask. My friend isn’t on the bus with me. We have to wash our hands hard for 20 seconds a lot.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Starlyn. I need to tell you that my family can’t go out to eat, because of you. My family can’t go out of town anywhere. I can’t go anywhere. Because of you, I have to wear a mask. I can’t go to the library. My friends and me can’t play together. We can’t get on the swing, because of your germs. My Mom got sick. You make me feel sad. I wish you would go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Leo. I need to tell you some things. You are bad. CoVid, I wish you would go away. My family can’t go to me Don’s, because of you. I can’t go to the library. I have to wear a mask, because of you. My friends and I can’t go play. My Mom got sick, because of you. You make me feel mad and scared. I wish you would go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Emily. I have a lot of things I need to tell you. My family can’t go to the fair or restaurants. I can’t go to my friend’s house, because of you. I have to wear a mask, because of you. My friends and I can’t see each other, because of you. At school, we have to stay away from each other, because of you. This makes me feel sad. My Papa got sick, because of you. You make me feel so mad. I wish you would just go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Kemree. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. My cousin got sick, because of you. My sister and my dog got sick, because of you. I wish you would just go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Nathan. I have a lot of things to tell you. My family can’t have a cat, because of you. My friends and I can’t play, because of you. We have to wear masks, because of you. It all makes me sad. My mom and stepmom and grandma got sick, because of you. I wish you would go away forever.
Dear CoVid-19, My name is Daxton. I need to tell you some things. I can’t go anywhere. I have to wear a mask, because of you. My friends and I can’t play together like we used to play. At school, we have to not touch anyone, because you might make us sick. This makes me feel sad. You make me mad. I wish you would go.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Isabella. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. Because of you, my aunt died. You made some stores close. My family hardly goes anywhere because of you. I can’t visit my friends, because of you. We have to stay inside unless its school or work. At school, we have to wear a mask. We have to wear a mask in stores, too. My friends have some reasons they don’t like you. I almost got sick and died. You make me have bad feelings. I wish you weren’t bad. I am mostly sad about what you did to my aunt.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Destiny. I am sad, because you make it so we can’t play in the park. You make people die. We can’t go to church sometimes, because of you. You need to go away. You make hundreds of people die. Go away and leave us alone.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Ryleigh. I have a lot of things that I need to tell you. You make us have to wear masks. We can lose loved ones, because of you. My grandmother is 97 years old, and I am scared I might lose her. My family can’t go out to eat, because of you. I wish you would go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Liberty. I do not like you, because you kill people. I need you to go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Sophie. I have a lot of things to say to you. You make me feel bad. At school, we have to wear masks. We can’t go into stores, because we might get sick, because of you. I wish you would go away.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Paxton. My family can’t go out to get food, because of you. My friends can’t go to play together in the park, because of you. They bring us our food at school, and we can’t go to the cafeteria because of you. I need you to go away and leave us alone.
Dear CoVid-19,
I need to tell you some things. My name is Jasper. You make me and my family mad. My family can’t go places, because of you. You made people die. This makes me mad. I wish you would go to Area 51 and leave Earth.
Dear CoVid-19,
My name is Bonnie. I have some things to tell you. You made my Mom get sick. You made my sister get sick. I need you to leave us alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.