Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office to take back unwanted prescription and non-prescription drugs April 23, at Concordia Bank & Trust Branches
With opioid overdose deaths increasing during the pandemic, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Concordia Bank have partnered to participate in the DEA’s 20th National Take Back Day.
At the last National Take Back Day in October, DEA collected a record-high amount of expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs. Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs. With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency and accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.
The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications and expired or unused non-prescription medications at collection sites which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
CSPO officers will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is one way Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to reduce addiction and overdose deaths.
Learn more about the event at Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.
