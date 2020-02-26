Concordia Parish Library is offering free tax assistance.
Sondra Redmon of Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance and LaSalle Community Action will offer assistance to the public at the Vidalia Library on Wednesday, March 4th and at the Ferriday Library on Friday, March 6th. The time for all days is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This year to make wait time less, you can pick up in either the Ferriday or Vidalia Library an Intake/Interview envelope ahead of time. Bring this filled out or as much as possible the day of your service.
These opportunities will be free of charge. Citizens are requested to bring the following documents for fast and efficient service: Proof of Identification, Social Security Cards, Wage and Income Statements (W2’s, 1099s, 1095 AB etc.), Tax ID. Also, to file electronically on a married-filing-joint return, both spouses must be present.
When citizens arrive at the Vidalia or Ferriday library, it is requested to sign the arrival chart.
