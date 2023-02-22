Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
NATCHEZ– The 34th annual Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration (NLCC) is set for February 23-24, 2023. The 2023 NLCC theme “The Better Half? Fact, Fiction, or Fable” will present a wide variety of presentations, book signings, screening events, and even a vintage fashion show. Most events and presentations are free of charge and will be held at the Natchez Convention Center at 211 Main Street in downtown Natchez.
The conference will kick off the morning of Thursday, February 23rd with opening remarks at 8:30 a.m. from Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson, Co-Lin President Dr. Jane Hulon Sims, and Vice President of the Natchez Campus Dr. Sandra Barnes. William Winter Scholars and Vance Fellows will also be recognized during this time. The morning presentations include The Washington Post journalist and author Amy Argetsinger, author Julie Hines Mabus, and author Dr. Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell. A book signing will be held at 11:15 a.m.
The Carriage House Restaurant at Stanton Hall will host “There She Is, Queen’s Luncheon” beginning at 11:30 a.m. featuring former Miss Mississippi Kimberly Morgan Myles, current Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins, Miss America 1960 Lynda Lee Mead Shea, and Miss America 1980 Cheryl Prewitt Salem. Tickets are $40.
Thursday afternoon activities resume at 1:30 p.m. with author Danielle Dreilinger followed by Dr. Joan DeJean of The University of Pennsylvania with a book signing to follow. Next, Kathleen Bond, Superintendent of the Natchez Historical Park, with be in conversation with Dr. Rebecca Hall author of Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts. The final two presentations of the day will come from author Kristen Green at 4 p.m. followed by Dr. Cybèle Gontar, Guest Curator of The Cabildo, Louisiana State Museum in New Orleans. Thursday’s events wrap up with a vintage fashion style show, food, libations, and music at 5:30 p.m. and a screening of Rhythms of the Land by Dr. Gail Myers at 6:30 p.m.
A full day of activities begins Friday, February 24th at 8:30 a.m. with the presentation of the Richard Wright Award for Literary Excellence, Thad Cochran Award of Achievement, and the recognition of the John D. W. Guice Young Writers Competition winners. Next, a panel discussion “Changing the Narrative and Telling a More Complete Story” features Dr. Jodi Skipper and Dr. Elizabeth Bronwyn Boyd moderated by Dr. Roscoe Barnes. Morning activities conclude with author Dr. Rebecca Sharpless of Texas Christian University.
A “Brunch from the Summer Kitchen at Gloucester” will begin at 11:45 a.m. on Friday and will feature author and former food historian Dr. Leni Sorensen. Tickets for this event are $40. The afternoon lineup of presentations at the convention center includes Dr. Jonathan White, Elisabeth Grant-Gibson in conversation with Valerie Martin, a panel discussion with Kelby Ouchley and Shelby Harriel on women of the civil war, and a panel discussion with Dr. Sarah Adlahka and Diane McPhail on southern fiction. The final event of the 2023 NLCC is a screening event of The Saloon, a documentary by filmmaker Timothy Givens, at 5:30 p.m.
To view the full conference agenda, purchase tickets, or learn more about the NLCC, visit www.colin.edu/nlcc.
About the Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration
The NLCC is a time-honored tradition in the State of Mississippi, with a well-deserved reputation as one of the state’s most significant annual conferences devoted to literature, history, film, and culture. Each February the NLCC chooses a new topic related to humanities in the American South and brings nationally known scholars and authors to Natchez for the award-winning conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.