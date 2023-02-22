NATCHEZ– The 34th annual Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration (NLCC) is set for February 23-24, 2023. The 2023 NLCC theme “The Better Half? Fact, Fiction, or Fable” will present a wide variety of presentations, book signings, screening events, and even a vintage fashion show. Most events and presentations are free of charge and will be held at the Natchez Convention Center at 211 Main Street in downtown Natchez.

