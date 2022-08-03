Bessie Colette Thompson and Campbell Macdonald Tilt exchanged vows at five o'clock in the evening on June 11, 2022, at Christ Presbyterian Church in Telluride, Colorado. The Reverend Patrick Bailey officiated the ceremony.
Parents of the bride are Mr. and Mrs. Michael Slater Thompson of Monroe. Grandparents of the bride are Mrs. Gail Stewart Thompson and the late Mr. Grady Levins Thompson of Monroe, and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Bennett Fudickar, Sr., of Ferriday.
Parents of the groom are Mrs. Stuart Crane Tilt of Vero Beach, Florida and Mr. Whitney Curtiss Tilt of Bozeman, Montana. Grandparents of the groom are the late Mr. Albert Tilt, III, and Mrs. Cornelia Murray Tilt and the late Mr. and Mrs. William C. Crane of Del Ray Beach, Florida.
The bride was escorted by her father, Michael Slater Thompson. The bride wore her mother's ivory silk organza wedding dress and chapel train, featuring the original imported re-embroidered Alencon lace and seed pearls over English net. She carried a bouquet of white peonies, roses, and snapdragons. For something old, she wore her grandmother’s diamond broach necklace and carried a handmade handkerchief that had belonged to her great-grandmother for whom the bride was named.
The bride was attended by her matron of honor, Mrs. Blair Hayes Poole of Telluride, Colorado. Bridesmaids were Miss Allison Tilt, sister of the groom, of Seattle, Miss Page Mullins of Natchez, Mrs. Caitlin Robinson Zepeda of Colorado Springs, and Mrs. Hannah Knudsen of Telluride.
Serving as flower girls were Edie Debnam, Eliza Nerren, and Margaret Nerren.
The groom’s attendants were Andrew Cramer, best man, of Denver, Michael Levins Thompson, brother of the bride, of Midland, Steve Morgan of Denver, Buck Smith of Telluride, and Brian Carlin of Denver.
Mr. Bob Israel of Christ Presbyterian Church provided the music. Mrs. Erin Thompson Giblin of New Orleans and Mrs. Gloria Dupont Marchand of Baton Rouge read the scriptures, and William Debnam was the program attendant.
A reception honoring the couple followed at the Rustico Ristorante where music was provided by the Chrome Velvet Band. After a honeymoon to Crested Butte, Colorado, the couple will make their home in Telluride.
