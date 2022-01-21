Monday January 24 from 9 a.m. -11a.m., Trinity Medical will issue COVID-19 Home Test Kits to the community at Vidalia Multi-complex and Trinity Medical Ferriday Clinic 204 Serio Blvd. in Ferriday.
The tests are sponsored by health Resources and Service Administration to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
One kit (2 tests) per vehicle will be issued. Kits will be given on a first come first serve basis.

