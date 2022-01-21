Trinity to distribute COVID-19 home test kits Jan 21, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday January 24 from 9 a.m. -11a.m., Trinity Medical will issue COVID-19 Home Test Kits to the community at Vidalia Multi-complex and Trinity Medical Ferriday Clinic 204 Serio Blvd. in Ferriday.The tests are sponsored by health Resources and Service Administration to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. One kit (2 tests) per vehicle will be issued. Kits will be given on a first come first serve basis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trinity Medical Ferriday Clinic Covid-19 Home Test Kits Resources And Service Administration Test Vehicle Basis Kit Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Trinity to distribute COVID-19 home test kits 3 hrs ago Monday January 24 from 9 a.m. -11a.m., Trinity Medical will issue COVID-19 Home Test Kits to… Read more Freeman topic of discussion at library Jan 12, 2022 Concordia Parish Library with co-sponsor Delta Bank will host scholar Georgiann Potts as she… Read more Golden Broom Award Jan 12, 2022 FERRIDAY GARDEN Club presented the January Golden Broom to Ferriday Junior High for their ne… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSmith resigns as Ferriday High football coachTrooper on leave in pain pill probeMARTIN: After an MVP-caliber season, Neville's Allen is still overlookedJohnson, Aulds enter LBCA Hall of FameSouthside gangs square off at Neville ball gameWest Monroe tells agents selling drugs his sole means of income during pandemicJefferson acquits Texas man in Monroe killingOPSB accepts $30-million bid for new Sterlington middle schoolWossman girls look to go 3-0 in district against Richwood FridayNeville boys make it 11 straight with Rayville victory Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.