Two big music events are slated for the Miss-Lou Saturday as DeanZ will present The Ultimate Elvis tribute at the Vidalia Conference and Convention Center at 7 p..m., while the First Frogmore Agriculture Appreciation Day will be held in Frogmore with music presented by Monterey’s Ross Ellis and Vidalia’s Bryce McGlothin.
The DeanZ program is being presented by Delta Music Museum.
“The Arcade is just too small for something like this,” said Delta Music Museum Director Linda Gardner. “He is phenomenal. He is the best Elvis impersonator I have ever seen.”
Tickets are still available.
The Ultimate Elvis is a musical journey spanning the 20 year career of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, from his rise to fame in the 1950s, to his infamous Las Vegas performances of the 1970s.
Dean Z - The Ultimate Elvis” boasts a powerful 10 piece band, horn section, vocalist and immersive video content for a truly unforgettable concert experience.
Pre-sale tickets are $25 each. Tickets will be $30 each the. Day of the show.
For nearly two decades, Dean Z has performed thousands of shows for well over a million people around the globe, being named by Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) as the world’s greatest Elvis tribute artists in 2013. Dean was officially awarded EPE’s “Ultimate” title, and starred in their international touring production Elvis Lives (with over 500,000 tickets sold). Dean Z has thrilled Elvis fans across Europe with his portrayal of the King performing to sold out audiences in some of the UK’s most historic venues including the London Apollo, Manchester Arena and The Echo in Liverpool. He is the only Elvis tribute artist to host SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio channel, and currently serves as an ambassador and contributor to Graceland and the Elvis Presley estate.
Ag Appreciation Day presents Ellis McGlothin
The Agriculture Appreciation Day will begin at 6 p.m. There will be door prizes, dinner, drinks and live music from Ross Ellis McGlothin.
Ellis, known for penning hits for country music superstars such as Tim McGraw’s “Neon Church” and Gary Allen’s “Slide,” releases his first new music in almost a year with the fiery new song “I Wish You Would.”
“I am l looking forward to coming home and performing in front of the home folks,” Ellis said. “I put it off long enough. And I have the whole band coming.”
Ellis said he is happy to be returning to normal after the COVID-19 “lull.”
“I’ve learned to take everything one day at a time,” Ellis said. “I’ve been getting back to my roots with my music. And now it’s time to come home.”
Ellis’ “I Wish You Would” has had positive reviews all over.
“Most of my songs have some part of my life experiences in them,” shares Ellis. “’I Wish You Would’ is kind of a distant adult cousin to ‘Ghosts.’ Whereas ‘Ghosts’ deals with emotional and spiritual loss in a break up, ‘I Wish You Would’ is about dealing with the physical loss. It’s the fun, sexy kind of heartbreak. I’ve been through both and have more than one tee shirt,” Ellis said.
The new track follows Ellis’ latest musical offering “Love Blind,” which arrived last summer to critical praise from outlets including Billboard, Taste of Country, MusicRow, and Sounds Like Nashville; his breakthrough No. 1 song on SiriusXM’s The Highway, “Buy and Buy,” which country superstar Thomas Rhett told Nash Country Daily is “… one of the freshest songs on the radio;” his first release with Sony Music Nashville, “Home To Me;” and the hauntingly powerful “Ghosts,” named a “top song of the week” by Rolling Stone. For more information, visit rossellismusic.com or follow on social media @RossEllisMusic.
Ellis performed at the 10th Annual Stump Dodger Bash Country Music Festival in Gays Mills, Wi., last year.
Ellis is the son of Brad and Sheila Lipsey. He uses his middle name as his last name for marketing purposes.
Ellis began playing at 15 in a band he formed with his cousin and some high school friends called “Wayside.” The band gained a strong following throughout Ellis’ high school and college years, playing venues across Louisiana and Mississippi. After graduating from University of Louisiana at Monroe, Ellis turned down multiple job offers to instead move to Nashville. After a month of living out of hotels, Ellis met a couple singer/songwriters who were looking for a third roommate. He worked various part time jobs during the day while songwriting in the evenings and weekends as well as playing writer’s rounds every chance he could.
Ellis signed with Sony of Nashville in 2019.
McGlothin, the son of Glen and Elizabeth Atkins-McGlothin tried out for American Idol. That episode will air on February 27.
