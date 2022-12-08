Gardening can be hard work. But enthusiasts know that because of its rewarding nature, we garden on, through blood, sweat and yes, sometimes tears. A new gardening toy here or there can certainly keep things fun in the garden.
There are many gadgets on the market these days, and it can be hard to know what’s worth the money, what works, and what a gardener will want or use. With the Christmas shopping season upon us, use this gift guide of tried-and-true products. Surprise them with one or all of these; the gardener in your life will thank you.
For the seed starter: A greenhouse
Greenhouses come in all shapes and sizes from free standing prefabricated structures to easy set pop-ups. For the beginner who has an indoor seed starting setup with grow lights, a small moveable greenhouse with replacement cover might be a good startup. These models are readily available through several online sources, are easy to install and can last several years with care. Some even come with pre-installed shelving which will maximize growing space.
A small pop-up greenhouse is a game changer for anyone into starting their garden from seed and extending their growing season
For the organic gardener: A compost tumbler
Composting is a great way to recycle kitchen and garden waste into rich organic material for our garden plants. Gardeners curious about composting but not sure how will love and appreciate a compost tumbler to help them get started. They are easy to use, sealed off to prevent pests, fit in small spaces and are relatively inconspicuous.
Tumblers are also great for learning about the composting process and starting larger composting setups down the road. Refer to the Backyard Composting publication to learn more.
For the hands-on gardener: portable sink station
Gardening is dirty work, and there’s nothing worse than having to stoop down to the ground after a hard day of working in the yard to wash off your hands and tools with the water hose. Use your water faucet to create an outdoor washing station. These portable sinks are easy to setup and are often available in garden centers or in the camping section of your local big box stores. They are stylish, sleek, and easy to clean and store.
Get your gardener an outdoor sink and they’ll wonder how they ever gardened without one.
For the small space gardener: Raised beds
Whether they’re limited on space, new to gardening, or wanting to simply, raised bed gardening is the way to go. Growing herbs and vegetables in raised beds has many benefits from maximized weed control to ease of access, not to mention the many types of raised bed options available. Grow bags come in several shapes and sizes, and can be set up in minutes, no building materials required.
Prefabricated raised beds are affordable, and durable, lasting for years. They can also be stacked to raise the bed depth. If you’re the DIY type, a raised bed garden can be built with simple building materials in a single weekend. Refer to the LSU AgCenter Home Garden Series: Raised Beds publication for step-by-step instructions on building the right one for your needs.
For the Landscaper: Wagons, Carts, and Bins
Landscaping can be back-breaking work, but throw in a wagon, cart or scrap bin, and life instantly gets easier. Landscape wagons and carts are ideal for transporting heavy potted plants, bags of mulch or loads of soil from A to B in the garden. No more wearing yourself out before you even get started! For flower bed clean out, a portable/collapsible trash bin is ideal and essential.
Some bins come with gloves and a pair of garden claws for picking up large piles of leaves and debris. Be sure to purchase one equipped with a hard plastic bottom for ease of pulling from pile to pile in the yard. A collapsible bin is a must for any gardener.
For more garden tips and ideas or if you have a question, please contact Marcie Wilson, LSU AgCenter Area Horticulture Agent, at (318) 766-3769 or mmathews@agcenter.lsu.edu
Happy holidays and happy gardening.
