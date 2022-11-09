Doug McAllister and Jeff McClure with Point Man International Ministries, Miss-Lou, spoke at the Ferriday High Veteran’s Day Program today (Wednesday).
The program was held in the Ferriday High gym.
Vidalia High will hold a Veteran’s Day presentation Thursday, Nov. 10, while Delta Charter will hold two programs on Friday, Nov. 12.
Long-time Miss-Lou veterans advocate Doug McCallister will be in charge of the Veteran’s Day program at Ferriday High on Nov. 9.
Point Man International Ministries, Miss-Lou, is an organization that is developing a Veterans Memorial on the south end of the Vidalia Riverfront that will include a permanent 80 percent replica of the Vietnam Memorial, with additional monuments to include local units and servicemen and women who have died in past wars.
On Thursday, Vidalia High will presentformer Marines Charles Powers and Chris King as its guest speakers for a ceremony in the Vidalia High gym.
Powers is a native of Vidalia and recently moved back to work for Jordan Trucking.
King is currently in the U.S. reserves and works for the Vidalia Police Department.
Delta Charter will have a program Friday at 9 a.m., which will feature McCallister and the Vietnam Wall replica.
At 11 a.m., Masons from around the state of Louisiana will present a flag program, presenting every flag that has flown over the United States.
Masons will be dressed in period-time clothing such as colonial and Civil War regalia.
Friday morning from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick and Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten will host a Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast at the Concordia Parish Community Center on Hwy. 15.
