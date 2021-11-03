Veterans to be honored Nov 3, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Veterans will be honored with programs at Vidalia and Ferriday High Schools next week.Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11.Vidalia High will hold its Veteran's Day Program on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. in the Vidalia High gym. Speakers are Vidalia Police Officer and Vidalia graduate Marvin Warner and Doug McAlister.Warner served in Afghanistan.On Thursday, Nov. 11, Ferriday High will host its annual program to honor area veterans. The program will begin at 9 a.m. in the gym.Ferriday High School students will sing and provide words of encouragement.The public is invited to both functions, and all veterans will be recognized.Delta Charter will present a virtual Veteran’s Day program.Delta Charter Central Office Administrator Monica Miller said the school is asking for names of family members of students who have served or are currently serving.Miller said Delta Charter gifted students will then present a virtual program which will be posted on the school’s Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Program Student Ferriday High School School Monica Miller Vidalia High Marvin Warner Veteran Work Education Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Fall Festivals 2 hrs ago PEOPLE AROUND Concordia Parish celebrated Halloween and attended fall festivals at churches … Read more Veterans to be honored 2 hrs ago Veterans will be honored with programs at Vidalia and Ferriday High Schools next week. Read more 'Plant-It-Pink' project sponsored by FGC Oct 28, 2021 The north entrance to Ferriday has a new look thanks to the hard work of the Ferriday Garden… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMPD arrests West Monroe woman for deserting childMPD: Woman explains drug possession as birthday celebrationMPD arrests Monroe man for killing 18-month-old child; shoe impression found on body's torso, police sayWMPD arrest West Monroe woman for cutting brotherWest Monroe man arrested for home invasionMonroe man accused of stealing motorcycleWest Monroe calls for reinforcement in Pineville winCalhoun man acused of stealing toolsHow Ruston vs. West Monroe became the can't miss game of the 2021 seasonState Police arrest two suspects on drug dealing charges Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1)
