Veterans will be honored with programs at Vidalia and Ferriday High Schools next week.

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11.

Vidalia High will hold its Veteran's Day Program on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. in the Vidalia High gym.

Speakers are Vidalia Police Officer and Vidalia graduate Marvin Warner and Doug McAlister.

Warner served in Afghanistan.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Ferriday High will host its annual program to honor area veterans.

The program will begin at 9 a.m. in the gym.

Ferriday High School students will sing and provide words of encouragement.

The public is invited to both functions, and all veterans will be recognized.

Delta Charter will present a virtual Veteran’s Day program.

Delta Charter Central Office Administrator Monica Miller said the school is asking for names of family members of students who have served or are currently serving.

Miller said Delta Charter gifted students will then present a virtual program which will be posted on the school’s Facebook page.

