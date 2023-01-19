Three members of the Vidalia Garden Club – Bunny Barlow, Mary Knapp and Ann Thompson - have been honored with their acceptance into the Circle of Roses, a tribute recognized by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation which is given to long-standing garden club members in appreciation for their many years of dedication to the club and to their community.

