Following a long-held tradition, the Vidalia Garden Club has once again recognized local homeowners for their yuletide creativity, presenting five awards in the club’s biennial Christmas Lighting Contest.
Winning the first-place award in the “Traditional” category was the 809 Alabama St. residence of Trey and Torri Webber. The home featured traditional Christmas wreaths in all windows of the two-story house, as well as the front door. A huge archway over the front entrance was bedecked with holiday lights, as was the yard’s lamp post. A Santa flag hung from the rooftop.
The second-place Traditional award went to Brent and Rosalie Smith, 1017 Alabama St. A Nativity scene was placed at the forefront of home’s front lawn, which was filled with a multitude of Christmas lights in the trees and surrounding greenery. “Joy” was spelled out on the left side of the lawn and a snowman of lights was on the right.
In the “Non-Traditional” category, Nicholas Carroll, #4 Susan Circle took the first-place award. Santa and all of the joyful “Peanuts” characters filled the lawn, along with snowmen, a Christmas tree and candy canes.
“Welcome to Whoville” captured the second-place award in Non-Traditional, the home of Angie Knapik, 2043 Viking St. The Grinch himself stood tall in the front, with Cindy Lou Who and Max nearby. Additional characters and scenery filled the yard.
An Honorable Mention award in Non-Traditional went to DeWitt Wyatt, 401 S. Spruce St., for a Happy Holiday theme carried out with a variety of holiday inflatable characters combined with a Christmas tree, reindeer and archway of lights.
