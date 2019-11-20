Vidalia’s annual Christmas parade will be held Dec. 1, said Mary Montpelier with Vidalia Women’s Club.
This year’s parade theme is “A Hometown Christmas” and will honor “our hometown heroes,” Montpelier said. Float lineup will be at 2 p.m. at Vidalia Upper Elementary. Parade starts at 3 p.m. and ends at Vidalia High School.
There is no entry fee and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three floats. All floats must have at least 50 percent of the unit decorated with Christmas decorations to be eligible for judging.
“We encourage churches, businesses, clubs and families to enter the parade,” Montpelier said.
Float judging will be based off the use of “A Hometown Christmas,” overall appearance and individual creativity. Judges will be stationed at the Concordia Chamber of Commerce building.
Entry forms should be completed before Nov. 22 and returned to Vidalia Women’s Club, P.O. Box 326, Vidalia, La. 71373.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.