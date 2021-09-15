Plans are being made for a 50th class reunion for the Vidalia High School classes of 1970 and 1971. Since the COVID and quarantine issues of 2020 prevented the class of 1970 from hosting a reunion, the class of 1971 has invited them to join in their 50th reunion celebration.
Initial planning has begun, with dates and other details set. Plans have been made for events on Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 30.
A reception will begin the reunion celebration at 6 p.m. on Friday in the VHS Library. The group will attend the Vikings home football game at 7 p.m. in Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium and be recognized during halftime.
On Saturday, attendees will gather at the VHS Cafeteria from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for visiting, touring the school campus, and enjoying a catered luncheon. No scheduled plans are set for Saturday evening so that individual groups can spend that time together.
Classmates from these two VHS classes are encouraged to make plans to attend and to spread the word about the reunion event. Details on registration and cost will be announced later.
For more information, or to be included in future event notices, send an email to vhsreunion2021@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page Vidalia HS Class of 1971 Reunion.
Organizers are Cheryl Probst and Linda Gardner.
