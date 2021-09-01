Calling it a long-delayed Homecoming, Rev. Dr. Steve McDonald said the Vidalia United Methodist Church will meet at the Vidalia Presbyterian Church Sundays at 9 a.m.
Vidalia Presbyterian will hold their services at 11 a.m.
“I’m the new kid on the block here, but from what I’ve been told the Baptist, Methodist and Presbyterians worshiped as a union at the church many years ago,” McDonald said. “There is actually a plaque at the church.”
On July 11, McDonald heard an insistent knock on the door of the parsonage, which sits on Oak Street behind the church.
“It had apparently been burning for about three hours inside before someone saw it when it reached the outside,” McDonald said. ”The building is gone and with a lot of people’s treasured memories. But it’s a building..”
McDonald said it will take 18 months to two years to re-build the church in Vidalia. He also said the insurance part of the rebuilding process has been completed
“We’re forming a building a committee and working on plans and drawings, but it’s going to take a long time. But at least we’ve started the ball rolling. We’ve got a long-term agreement at the Presbyterian church and now we don’t have to worry about where are we going to be worshipping week to week.”
Vidalia Presbyterian Church Elder Jimmy Myers said a couple of church members brought up the subject of helping out the Methodist church members.
“We found out they had made other arrangements, but later on someone from their church was talking to someone from our church and we found out they were looking for somewhere to worship. Our congregation was all for helping them. If that happened to our church I don’t know that we would recover.
Vidalia Methodist will pay the electric bill for the church, and assist with housekeeping.
“It’s really a God-thing,” McDonald said. “We are very grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.