Lyric Warner, a 13-year-old student at Concordia Parish Academy, was chosen Concordia Parish Junior High Student of the Year (SOY) for 2022.
Warner is very active and has a love for sports, especially softball and basketball which she plays at Vidalia Junior High. Adding to her active persona is her love of dance.
“I find it really fun to make dances then teach them to my siblings,” she wrote in her SOY application. “I praise dance, sing in the choir and even do plays in the youth group in my church.”
Along with being an active person, Warner loves to bake.
“I have baked funnel fries, white chocolate Oreo balls and even a frozen Oreo pie,” she said.
Her love for family comes through in her application. Her father, an Afghanistan veteran, works at Vidalia High School, and Warner’s mother, also a veteran, works as a nurse.
When she completes school, Warner wants to be a mathematics professor.
“I believe that I can set the same atmosphere for college students as I would younger children,” Warner said. “I would try to make college less stressful and fun to learn a hard subject. I would like to teach at a historically black college with a very good salary.”
Warner is concerned with several issues that many students unfortunately face at school. One such issue is drug usage.
“I would like for many people to stop using drugs because it leads to dangerous actions,” Warner said.
Second issue she mentions is school shooting.
“Kids should not be afraid to go to school because they think someone might start shooting,” she said. “Schools should be a safe place for kids to be able to learn. I think that schools should have better security.”
Final issues she talks about is bullying.
“Bullying can cause children to think worst about themselves, which can cause suicidal thoughts,” Warner said. “It embarrasses them so much that they don’t want to show their face anymore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.